Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth praises Prince William and Kate Middleton over 'lack of drama': report

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle continue to make headlines in the UK despite leaving the country earlier this year.

The younger son of Prince Charles has become pariah in his own country ever since he decided to step down from his royal duties.

Royal fans and media reports have been speculating that the prince was convinced by his wife to live a more independent life in US, away from media scrutiny.

A latest report in US Weekly, while quoting an insider, said that Queen Elizabeth is "very proud" of Prince William and Kate Middleton. 

It said the monarch has repeatedly singled out William and Kate for the "lack of drama and scandal" surrounding them. 

Commenting on the report, Express Daily wrote, "this appears to be a slight against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have repeatedly sparked controversy since their departure as senior working royals".

"Queen Elizabeth is allowing Prince William and Prince Charles to be more hands-on in the big decision making and changes that need to be played out in order to build a stronger monarchy," Us Weekly cited the insider as saying.

"The Queen couldn't be prouder. She has told them numerous times that they're doing a wonderful job," the source said while referring to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Daily Express saw the insider account as an "implicit snub" against Harry and Meghan. 

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox's 'embarrassing' family photo that sent fans into frenzy

Megan Fox's 'embarrassing' family photo that sent fans into frenzy

Khloe Kardashian still looking for 'fairy tale ending' but with Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian still looking for 'fairy tale ending' but with Tristan Thompson?

Eminem thinks he and Ellen DeGeneres are 'besties'

Eminem thinks he and Ellen DeGeneres are 'besties'

Amber Heard befittingly responds to 'campaign' against her 'Aquaman 2' role

Amber Heard befittingly responds to 'campaign' against her 'Aquaman 2' role
Hailey Bieber gives off mom vibes in latest snap

Hailey Bieber gives off mom vibes in latest snap

Meghan Markle left shaken by ‘scary’ Argentinian royal meeting: report

Meghan Markle left shaken by ‘scary’ Argentinian royal meeting: report
Prince Charles did the most while ‘waiting to be crowned king': report

Prince Charles did the most while ‘waiting to be crowned king': report
Grey's Anatomy fans thrown into frenzy after season premier reveals shocker

Grey's Anatomy fans thrown into frenzy after season premier reveals shocker

Meghan Markle ‘detested’ being lauded for just her ‘wardrobe’: report

Meghan Markle ‘detested’ being lauded for just her ‘wardrobe’: report
'Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun actress poses with gun

'Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun actress poses with gun
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘made things worse’ without intention: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘made things worse’ without intention: report
Donald Trump 'bullied his way into' Home Alone 2 movie, reveals director

Donald Trump 'bullied his way into' Home Alone 2 movie, reveals director

Latest

view all