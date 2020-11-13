Queen Elizabeth praises Prince William and Kate Middleton over 'lack of drama': report

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle continue to make headlines in the UK despite leaving the country earlier this year.

The younger son of Prince Charles has become pariah in his own country ever since he decided to step down from his royal duties.

Royal fans and media reports have been speculating that the prince was convinced by his wife to live a more independent life in US, away from media scrutiny.

A latest report in US Weekly, while quoting an insider, said that Queen Elizabeth is "very proud" of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It said the monarch has repeatedly singled out William and Kate for the "lack of drama and scandal" surrounding them.

Commenting on the report, Express Daily wrote, "this appears to be a slight against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have repeatedly sparked controversy since their departure as senior working royals".



"Queen Elizabeth is allowing Prince William and Prince Charles to be more hands-on in the big decision making and changes that need to be played out in order to build a stronger monarchy," Us Weekly cited the insider as saying.

"The Queen couldn't be prouder. She has told them numerous times that they're doing a wonderful job," the source said while referring to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Daily Express saw the insider account as an "implicit snub" against Harry and Meghan.

