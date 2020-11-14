Harry Styles refuses to ‘apologize’ for time in ‘One Direction’

Harry Styles thrived during his time in One Direction and refuses to apologize for it since “With music, it’s so important to evolve

The singer touched on his past experiences during an interview with Vogue and was even quoted saying, "I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it. But I loved my time in it.”

Styles admitted, "It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in. ... I think that’s probably why I like traveling now — soaking stuff up.”

"I was very much finding out what my sound was as a solo artist. I can see all the places where it almost felt like I was bowling with the bumpers up. I think with the second album I let go of the fear of getting it wrong and … it was really joyous and really free."

At the end of the day, "With music, it’s so important to evolve — and that extends to clothes and videos and all that stuff. That’s why you look back at David Bowie with Ziggy Stardust or the Beatles and their different eras — that fearlessness is super inspiring."

He concluded by saying, "I just always thought I was going to mess up or something. But I’ve felt really lucky to have a group of incredibly generous fans. They’re generous emotionally — and when they come to the show, they give so much that it creates this atmosphere that I’ve always found so loving and accepting."