Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles refuses to ‘apologize’ for time in ‘One Direction’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Harry Styles refuses to ‘apologize’ for time in ‘One Direction’

Harry Styles thrived during his time in One Direction and refuses to apologize for it since “With music, it’s so important to evolve

The singer touched on his past experiences during an interview with Vogue and was even quoted saying, "I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it. But I loved my time in it.”

Styles admitted, "It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in. ... I think that’s probably why I like traveling now — soaking stuff up.”

"I was very much finding out what my sound was as a solo artist. I can see all the places where it almost felt like I was bowling with the bumpers up. I think with the second album I let go of the fear of getting it wrong and … it was really joyous and really free."

At the end of the day, "With music, it’s so important to evolve — and that extends to clothes and videos and all that stuff. That’s why you look back at David Bowie with Ziggy Stardust or the Beatles and their different eras — that fearlessness is super inspiring."

He concluded by saying, "I just always thought I was going to mess up or something. But I’ve felt really lucky to have a group of incredibly generous fans. They’re generous emotionally — and when they come to the show, they give so much that it creates this atmosphere that I’ve always found so loving and accepting."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip ‘had no patience’ with Prince Charles’s ‘soul-searching’: report

Prince Philip ‘had no patience’ with Prince Charles’s ‘soul-searching’: report
Princess Diana ‘pulled apart floorboards’ from fear of being spied on: report

Princess Diana ‘pulled apart floorboards’ from fear of being spied on: report
Princess Diana’s friend claims Martin Bashir spewed ‘tissue of lies’: report

Princess Diana’s friend claims Martin Bashir spewed ‘tissue of lies’: report
Meghan Markle hoping to turn things around after she and Harry lose ‘golden couple’ label

Meghan Markle hoping to turn things around after she and Harry lose ‘golden couple’ label
BTS to lead SBS Gayo Daejoeon festival on Christmas day

BTS to lead SBS Gayo Daejoeon festival on Christmas day
Katherine Schwarzenegger talks postpartum depression with Nikki, Brie Bella

Katherine Schwarzenegger talks postpartum depression with Nikki, Brie Bella
Prince Charles won’t ‘willingly’ hand over throne to William after waiting for so long

Prince Charles won’t ‘willingly’ hand over throne to William after waiting for so long
How Kanye West saved his marriage with Kim Kardashian from ‘falling apart’

How Kanye West saved his marriage with Kim Kardashian from ‘falling apart’
Demi Lovato reflects on her ‘roller-coaster’ 2020 after split with Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato reflects on her ‘roller-coaster’ 2020 after split with Max Ehrich
Harry Styles opens up about his androgynous style and relinquishing gender barriers

Harry Styles opens up about his androgynous style and relinquishing gender barriers
Hasan Minhaj to join Jennifer Aniston in the next season of ‘The Morning Show’

Hasan Minhaj to join Jennifer Aniston in the next season of ‘The Morning Show’
Jameela Jamil admits she was a ‘misogynist’ who ‘trolled’ Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé

Jameela Jamil admits she was a ‘misogynist’ who ‘trolled’ Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé

Latest

view all