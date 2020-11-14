Billie Eilish hated her debut album ‘baby voice’: 'I don’t know, It’s weird'

Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish plans to ditch her ‘baby’ voice behind as she moves forward because hearing any of her own debut tracks makes her feel like a complete parody of herself.

Eilish opened up about her thoughts regarding her voice in her debut album during an interview with Zane Lowe on the Apple Music show.

There the 18-year-old singer was even quoted saying, “I like hear it and all I hear is just like a baby voice. I don’t know. It’s weird. I just feel like the new stuff that we’re making is so … It’s just weird how much you grow in two years.”

"For most of this year, like the first half of this year, I felt very trapped in my own facade weirdly … It happens occasionally still, but there was a couple of months in there where I was like, everything I wore, I was like, ‘Oh, I look like Billie Eilish.’”

At the time, “Everything I said, everything I did. And then we would make music and I would be like, this feels … I kept feeling like … What’s the word? Inauthentic. Yeah, inauthentic version of myself, because I felt like I was being myself too much.”

However, despite having mixed feelings about her own authenticity, Eilish reasoned that she never puts out any work that she dosnt love. “Why would I want to make music that I don’t love?”

