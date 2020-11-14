Netflix deal shows Meghan Markle is doing what Princess Diana wanted to do: report

Princess Diana was planning on doing documentary films to highlight her humanitarian work, “sort of like” what Meghan wants to do, UK's Daily Express quoted journalist and author Tina Brown as saying.

Brown, a friend of Diana, was referring to a multi-million deal that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry recently signed with Netflix.

"When I had lunch with her, she was talking about doing documentary films, sort of like Meghan wants to do," she said.

She added, "Diana was the founder of this whole idea of leveraging celebrity for philanthropic causes."

Tina Brown said Diana would have been a major force in the refugee crisis in the 2000s. "No one has been able to replicate that to the extent that Diana did."

Prince Harry and Megan Markle received backlash at home when their deal with the streaming giant for making documentaries first emerged.

The criticism followed their move to step down from their royal roles to live a more independent life.

The Duke and Duchess are currently living in the United States along with their son, Archie.