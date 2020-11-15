Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Christina Perri worried over newborn baby undergoing surgery

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Christina Perri went on to reveal that her family is trying to stay positive during this tough time

Christina Perri was admitted to the hospital after her high-risk pregnancy took a turn for worse. 

The singer told her fans that she might have to deliver the baby earlier than expected.

"Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan," she shared. "Baby is having an issue, so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early."

In a devastating news, Perri now says her child would need surgery right after birth.

"There's a lot more that we have to be cautious of. Baby could come at any moment," she explained to her millions of fans. "Basically, there's a complication with the baby's intestines. The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We'll spend some time in the hospital. We're going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen."

The songstress went on to reveal that her family is trying to stay positive during this tough time.

"I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through," she expressed. "It's just a couple more weeks, so I'm gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best."

More From Entertainment:

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway
Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

JJ Chalmers elated as Prince Harry makes special appearance for him on dance show

JJ Chalmers elated as Prince Harry makes special appearance for him on dance show
Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in stunning Diwali 2020 outfit

Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in stunning Diwali 2020 outfit
Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in celebrating Diwali 2020: 'Sending love and light to all'

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in celebrating Diwali 2020: 'Sending love and light to all'

Ryan Reynolds says he divides parenting duties with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds says he divides parenting duties with Blake Lively
Prince Harry regrets decision of royal exit after Remembrance Day snub

Prince Harry regrets decision of royal exit after Remembrance Day snub
Kate Middleton changed schools to pursue William in hopes of marrying him at just 19

Kate Middleton changed schools to pursue William in hopes of marrying him at just 19

Former bodyguard spills details on Princess Diana being tortured during royal family life

Former bodyguard spills details on Princess Diana being tortured during royal family life
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce: Bookmakers predict Sussexes to split by 2025

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce: Bookmakers predict Sussexes to split by 2025
Meghan Markle and Harry's pictures called a ploy to steal the limelight from Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Harry's pictures called a ploy to steal the limelight from Queen Elizabeth

Netflix deal shows Meghan Markle is doing what Princess Diana wanted to do: report

Netflix deal shows Meghan Markle is doing what Princess Diana wanted to do: report

Latest

view all