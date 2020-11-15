Drake is the latest celebrity to become target of a death hoax

Famed Canadian rapper Drake sent fans in a frenzy after social media erupted with tweets about his death.

While many other celebrities have fallen prey to death hoaxes in the past, this time it was the Views hit maker who made headlines over false tweets.

‘#RIPDrake’ became one of the top trending topics on Twitter as fans expressed their concern for the rapper, despite Twitter adding a disclaimer that he was, in fact, alive.

“Bruh, can we stop making things like this trending. This is 2020, we have to stop playing this game. #RIPdrake,” said one fan.

“Whoever created the #ripdrake gotta go, bc I'm freaking out trying to figure out if they [expletive] or if this man is really gone,” said another.

“This hashtag almost gave me a heart attack,” wrote another concerned fan.



