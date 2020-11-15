Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 15 2020
The 'Harry Potter' cast reunites for a '#19YearsLater stream'

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

The 'Harry Potter' cast reunites for a '#19YearsLater stream'

While it may be hard for Potterheads to take in, the wizarding universe is nearly a decade old, and in lieu of that, the the actors decided to come together to celebrate that accomplishment by hosting a virtual reunion special under the hashtag, #19YearsLater stream.

Casts that featured on the live stream included Daniel Radcliff, (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint, (Ron Weasley), James and Oliver Phelps, (Fred and George Weasley), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Evanna Lynch, (Luna Lovegood), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Mark Willaims. (Arthur Weasely)

During the reunion Daniel was the first to point out his thoughts regarding everyone finally coming together for one big mashup and was even quoted saying according to Metro UK, “My first thoughts are that this is but a mere preview of the nostalgia we’ll be immersed in next year when it hits 20 years since the first film was released."

He added, "I feel like we’ll be doing a lot of reminiscing probably in various forms next year. It feels insane that that much time has gone by-- It seems impossible that all that time has passed,” for it was such a part of everyone's “formative years.”

While Radcliff showed off more of his emotional side during the reunion, Grint left fans in fits when he admitted to having been the resident goof at the time. “I remember on Potter it would always be the most inappropriate scenes, like Dumbledore’s funeral was a particularly bad one. For some reason I found that absolutely hilarious. And yeah, once you start laughing, it’s very hard to stop.”

He concluded by saying, “I had a particularly bad reputation, they used to call me Go Again Grint because I could never do anything without doing it like 20 times.”

