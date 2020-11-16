People's Choice Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Monday Nov 16, 2020
The E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 have finally kicked off bringing the who’s who of Tinseltown under one roof.
With a plethora of stars nominated on the award show, people all across America have decided who stands out and deserves to be crowned the best on one of the biggest award nights of the year.
Amongst the numerous nominees are Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Meghan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Will Smith, Dan Levy, Charlize Theron, Noah Centino and Tiffany Haddish.
Here’s the list of the winners:
-People’s Champion Award:
Tyler Perry—WINNER
-Fashion Icon Award
Tracee Ellis Ross—WINNER
-People’s Icon of 2020
Jennifer Lopez—WINNER
-The Movie of 2020
Bad Boys For Life—WINNER
-The Comedy Movie of 2020
The Kissing Booth 2—WINNER
-The Action Movie of 2020
Mulan—WINNER
-The Drama Movie of 2020
Hamilton—WINNER
-The Family Movie of 2020
Onward—WINNER
-The Male Movie Star of 2020
Will Smith [Bad Boys for Life]—WINNER
-The Female Movie Star of 2020
Tiffany Haddish [Like A Boss]—WINNER
-The Comedy Movie Star of 2020
Joey King [The Kissing Booth]—WINNER
-The Action Movie Star of 2020
Chris Hemsworth [Extraction]—WINNER
-The Drama Movie Star of 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda [Hamilton]—WINNER
-The Show of 2020
Grey's Anatomy—WINNER
-The Drama of 2020
Riverdale—WINNER
-The Comedy Show of 2020
Never Have I Ever—WINNER
-The Reality Show of 2020
Keeping Up With The Kardashians—WINNER
-The Competition Show of 2020
The Voice—WINNER
-The Male TV Star of 2020
Cole Sprouse [Riverdale]—WINNER
-The Female TV Star of 2020
Ellen Pompeo [Grey's Anatomy]—WINNER
-The Drama TV Star of 2020
Mandy Moore [This Is Us]—WINNER
-The Comedy TV Star of 2020
Sofia Vergara [Modern Family]—WINNER
-The Daytime Talk Show of 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show—WINNER
-The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—WINNER
-The Reality Star of 2020
Khloe Kardashian [Keeping Up With The Kardashians]—WINNER
-The Bingeworthy Show of 2020
Outer Banks—WINNER
-The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020
Wynonna Earp—WINNER
-The Male Artists of 2020
Justin Bieber—WINNER
-The Female Artists of 2020
Ariana Grande—WINNER
-The Group of 2020
BTS—WINNER
-The Song of 2020
Dynamita, by BTS—WINNER
-The Album of 2020
Map of the Soul: 7 by BTS—WINNER
-The Country Artist of 2020
Blake Shelton—WINNER
-The New Artist of 2020
Doja Cat—WINNER
-The Music Video of 2020
Dynamite by BTS—WINNER