Minal Khan is a sight for sore eyes as she stuns in white for Qawwali night

Pakistani actor Minal Khan sparked frenzy online after she was spotted enjoying a Qawwali night on Sunday.



The beauty queen, 21, was seen alongside her rumoured beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, fueling speculation about their romance as they enjoyed the musical night together.

The Jalan actor was nothing short of a vision as she stunned in an ethnic all-white attire leaving hearts swooning over her elegance.

Photos from the event have been making rounds on social media, sending fans into a tizzy.



Earlier, Minal and Ahsan had sparked chitchat about their romance with their PDA-filled social media exchanges.

