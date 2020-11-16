Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Minal Khan is a sight for sore eyes as she stuns in white for Qawwali night

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Minal Khan is a sight for sore eyes as she stuns in white for Qawwali night

Pakistani actor Minal Khan sparked frenzy online after she was spotted enjoying a Qawwali night on Sunday.

The beauty queen, 21, was seen alongside her rumoured beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, fueling speculation about their romance as they enjoyed the musical night together.

The Jalan actor was nothing short of a vision as she stunned in an ethnic all-white attire leaving hearts swooning over her elegance.

Photos from the event have been making rounds on social media, sending fans into a tizzy.

Earlier, Minal and Ahsan had sparked chitchat about their romance with their PDA-filled social media exchanges.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not wish Prince Charles on his birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not wish Prince Charles on his birthday
People's Choice Awards 2020: Full list of winners

People's Choice Awards 2020: Full list of winners
Balmoral Test: All about the royal initiation for Queen’s most privileged guests

Balmoral Test: All about the royal initiation for Queen’s most privileged guests
Bella Hadid reveals she still wears her father's shirts and jackets

Bella Hadid reveals she still wears her father's shirts and jackets

Elsa Pataky stuns in new pictures shared by Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky stuns in new pictures shared by Chris Hemsworth
UK newspaper discusses Queen Elizabeth's funeral in new article

UK newspaper discusses Queen Elizabeth's funeral in new article

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to cut ties with streaming service

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to cut ties with streaming service

Dua Lipa sets internet ablaze as she shares new snap ahead of her virtual concert

Dua Lipa sets internet ablaze as she shares new snap ahead of her virtual concert
Emma Corrin, The Crown's Diana, wins hearts with good deed

Emma Corrin, The Crown's Diana, wins hearts with good deed
Meghan Markle's privacy judge Justice Warby to head Coleen Rooney and Becky Vardy's libel trial

Meghan Markle's privacy judge Justice Warby to head Coleen Rooney and Becky Vardy's libel trial
Is 'Megan Is Missing' movie based on real life cases?

Is 'Megan Is Missing' movie based on real life cases?
The Queen warned against lavish spending in 2021: report

The Queen warned against lavish spending in 2021: report

Latest

view all