Monday Nov 16 2020
Demi Lovato throws shade at Max Ehrich with a swipe at failed engagement

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Demi Lovato had quite a turbulent 2020, filled to the brim with not just highs and lows, but also a truckload of drama. 

During her E! People’s Choice Awards monologue on Sunday, the Skyscraper hit maker, 28, threw shade at her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich and their broken engagement, proving to all that she is way past the heartache and is only looking forward.

"I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life,” she began.

"Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the GRAMMYs and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down,” she said.

"So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged,” she added, poking fun at her short-lived romance with Ehrich.

"I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of post mates unlimited. Also, I didn't know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert.”

"So basically the same as everyone else," she said, letting out a chuckle.

