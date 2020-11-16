Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz lets out her inner fan-girl after grabbing the attention of Pankaj Tripathi

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Iqra Aziz lets out her inner fan-girl after grabbing the attention of Pankaj Tripathi

Pakistan’s leading actor Iqra Aziz let out her inner fan girl after getting a response from Indian star Pankaj Tripathi.

Turning to her Instagram, the Laaj actor, 22, was full of praises for Tripathi’s hit new web series Mirzapur which has made waves in Pakistan.

“Hayee Kaleen bhaiya ap mere favourite ho [Gosh, Kaleen you are my favourite],” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The diva was in for a surprise as the actor from across the border noticed her mention and was quick to drop a response expressing gratitude.

Seeing his reply, Iqra was over the moon as she shared the screenshot on her story and wrote: "Pankaj ji replied to me and I can't believe it!"

Mirzapur has become a hit amongst Pakistani fans ever since its second season was launched on Amazon Prime recently. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles was rejected by another ‘perfect match’ before Princess Diana

Prince Charles was rejected by another ‘perfect match’ before Princess Diana
Emma Corrin says she had to be hospitalized after filming one scene in ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin says she had to be hospitalized after filming one scene in ‘The Crown’
Bushra Ansari's daughter Meera Ansari gets hitched in New York

Bushra Ansari's daughter Meera Ansari gets hitched in New York
Ellen DeGeneres dedicates PCA win to 'amazing staff' after workplace controversy

Ellen DeGeneres dedicates PCA win to 'amazing staff' after workplace controversy

Demi Lovato throws shade at Max Ehrich with a swipe at failed engagement

Demi Lovato throws shade at Max Ehrich with a swipe at failed engagement

Minal Khan is a sight for sore eyes as she stuns in white for Qawwali night

Minal Khan is a sight for sore eyes as she stuns in white for Qawwali night
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not wish Prince Charles on his birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not wish Prince Charles on his birthday
People's Choice Awards 2020: Full list of winners

People's Choice Awards 2020: Full list of winners
Balmoral Test: All about the royal initiation for Queen’s most privileged guests

Balmoral Test: All about the royal initiation for Queen’s most privileged guests
Bella Hadid reveals she still wears her father's shirts and jackets

Bella Hadid reveals she still wears her father's shirts and jackets

Elsa Pataky stuns in new pictures shared by Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky stuns in new pictures shared by Chris Hemsworth
UK newspaper discusses Queen Elizabeth's funeral in new article

UK newspaper discusses Queen Elizabeth's funeral in new article

Latest

view all