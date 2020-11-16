Iqra Aziz lets out her inner fan-girl after grabbing the attention of Pankaj Tripathi

Pakistan’s leading actor Iqra Aziz let out her inner fan girl after getting a response from Indian star Pankaj Tripathi.

Turning to her Instagram, the Laaj actor, 22, was full of praises for Tripathi’s hit new web series Mirzapur which has made waves in Pakistan.

“Hayee Kaleen bhaiya ap mere favourite ho [Gosh, Kaleen you are my favourite],” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The diva was in for a surprise as the actor from across the border noticed her mention and was quick to drop a response expressing gratitude.

Seeing his reply, Iqra was over the moon as she shared the screenshot on her story and wrote: "Pankaj ji replied to me and I can't believe it!"

Mirzapur has become a hit amongst Pakistani fans ever since its second season was launched on Amazon Prime recently.