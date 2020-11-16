Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

French radio apologises for declaring Queen Elizabeth dead

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

France public radio apologised for 'mistakenly' publishing obituaries of UK's Queen Elizabeth, Brazilian football legend Pele and other elites, according to report.

The broadcaster, citing a "technical problem" that caused the death notices to be released on its website Monday, said: 'We offer our apologies to the people concerned and to you who follow and trust us.'

"We are mobilising to rectify this major bug," said the Twitter account of RFI, which saw itself the target of much online derision for the error.

The radio also declared dead other elites, included Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, former US President Jimmy Carter, Cuban leader Raul Castro, actors Clint Eastwood, Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot -- all in their 80s and 90s.

French business mogul Bernard Tapie, whose obituary had been prematurely published by other news outlets at least twice before, was also on the list of the radio.

Queen Elizabeth was one of a number of famous people who's obituary was published by mistake, according to reports.

