Paul McCartney recalls helping John Lennon, Yoko Ono get back together

Paul McCartney recalls playing matchmaker bewteen John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Paul McCartney once acted as the matchmaker between John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Paul recounts the time after The Beatles broke up in 1970. While the songwriter wasn’t on good terms with John at the time, Yoko visited Paul and his wife Linda in London in 1974 when she was separated from John. She let them know that she still loved John and would reconcile if he improved himself.

The Maybe I’m Amazed singer then traveled to Los Angeles, where Lennon was working with Harry Nilsson, and talked to him about reconciling with Yoko.

"I sat him down and said, 'I feel like a matchmaker here, but Yoko still loves you. Do you still love her?'" Paul recalled.

"And his guard came down and [he] said, 'Yes. But I don’t know what to do.' So I said, 'Well, Yoko came to see us in London. So, we’ve talked to her and she does still love you, but you’re going to have to work your arse off to win her back.' … John did just that, and not long after, Sean was born."

Paul’s exit from The Beatles wasn’t smooth. The singer sued bandmembers Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr to formally dissolve the band and pursue a solo career.

He released his first solo album McCartney, in 1970, and another album, titled Ram, with his wife Linda.

He then formed the band Wings and released several albums with them from 1971 through 1979. Paul McCartney continued releasing solo music after the demise of Wings.