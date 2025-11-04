 
Tom Hanks admits he faced 'terrifying' situation in his new play 'This World of Tomorrow'

Tom Hanks makes jaw-dropping confession about his new play 'This World of Tomorrow'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 04, 2025

Tom Hanks says he forgot his lines in new play This World of Tomorrow
Tom Hanks says he forgot his lines in new play 'This World of Tomorrow'

Tom Hanks recently got candid and opened up about forgetting his lines during his new Off-Broadway play, This World of Tomorrow.

On the Monday, November 3 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 69-year-old American actor and filmmaker appeared to promote his show, This World of Tomorrow, which he also co-wrote with James Glossman.

While talking about his Off-Broadway show, Hanks told the host that he forgot his lines during preview performances of the show.

He explained, "I disappeared the other night, as a matter of fact," and joked that his costars in the play Kelli O’Hara and Ruben Santiago-Hudson "all just kind of look at me and go, ‘Come on, man. I learned my lines, haven’t you learned yours?'”

Colbert enquired him how the experience felt different as he penned the play, to which the two-time Oscar-winning actor replied, “Yes it is. No. 1 because, they are gonna have a real hard time firing me if I screw up.”

Hanks went on to state that co-writing the play with Glossman has been "a pleasure and a joy," but it is also "as terrifying a situation I've ever had."

"The huge difference between film and stage is, in film the director is the governor of the story. He can change it, not say it, don't say that, say this instead. The stage, if it's not on the page, it ain't on the stage. The writers are the definitive arbiters of what is being said,” the Saving Private Ryan star explained. 

