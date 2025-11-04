'The Night Manager' drops exciting update about season two

'The Night Manager' season two's exclusive photos dropped

Nine years ago, Tom Hiddleston stepped into the role of Jonathan Pine to play a mole in a group of wanted arms dealers in The Night Manager. Now, he is returning for season two.



A report in Vanity Fair gave a first look at the photos for the forthcoming season, which also revealed new cast members Diego Calva and Camila Morrone, along with Olivia Colman, who is reprising her Angela Burr role.

Meanwhile, the logline of season two reads, "Jonathan Pine living as Alex Goodwin. A low-level MI6 officer, Goodwin runs a quiet surveillance unit in London. However, an encounter with an old mercenary for Roper (Hugh Laurie) throws Hiddleston's character headfirst into a dangerous new mission."

"That mission will put Goodwin into contact with Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (played by Calva) and Roxana Bolaños (Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps Goodwin against Teddy," the synopsis adds.

It is worth noting that, ahead of season two, The Night Manager has already been renewed for a third season.