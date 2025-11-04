 
Geo News

'The Night Manager' drops exciting update about season two

The key update comes as 'The Night Manager' was released nearly a decade ago

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 04, 2025

The Night Manager season twos exclusive photos dropped
'The Night Manager' season two's exclusive photos dropped

Nine years ago, Tom Hiddleston stepped into the role of Jonathan Pine to play a mole in a group of wanted arms dealers in The Night Manager. Now, he is returning for season two.

A report in Vanity Fair gave a first look at the photos for the forthcoming season, which also revealed new cast members Diego Calva and Camila Morrone, along with Olivia Colman, who is reprising her Angela Burr role.

The Night Manager drops exciting update about season two
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the logline of season two reads, "Jonathan Pine living as Alex Goodwin. A low-level MI6 officer, Goodwin runs a quiet surveillance unit in London. However, an encounter with an old mercenary for Roper (Hugh Laurie) throws Hiddleston's character headfirst into a dangerous new mission."

"That mission will put Goodwin into contact with Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (played by Calva) and Roxana Bolaños (Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps Goodwin against Teddy," the synopsis adds.

It is worth noting that, ahead of season two, The Night Manager has already been renewed for a third season.

Advertisement
Jennifer Garner 'encouraging' daughter Violet Affleck to enter politics after THIS
Jennifer Garner 'encouraging' daughter Violet Affleck to enter politics after THIS
Kim Kardashian calls ChatGPT ‘frenemy' after failing law exam
Kim Kardashian calls ChatGPT ‘frenemy' after failing law exam
Diane Ladd appeared in Charlie's Angels?
Diane Ladd appeared in Charlie's Angels?
Reese Witherspoon gives 'zero stars' to her debut
Reese Witherspoon gives 'zero stars' to her debut
Hilaria Baldwin clears the air about her elimination from 'DWTS'
Hilaria Baldwin clears the air about her elimination from 'DWTS'
Daniel Radcliffe cheers on partner Erin Darke at opening night of her play
Daniel Radcliffe cheers on partner Erin Darke at opening night of her play
Christina Perry, husband Paul Costabile take life-altering decision
Christina Perry, husband Paul Costabile take life-altering decision
'Awful pain': Hilaria Baldwin remembers recent reality show
'Awful pain': Hilaria Baldwin remembers recent reality show