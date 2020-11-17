Candace Owens slammed for insensitive remark on Harry Styles' Vogue dress

Candace Owens' deplorable comments caused industry insiders to quickly unite and defend Harry Styles

Candace Owens is facing staunch censure for making a brutally insensitive jibe at Harry Styles' Vogue cover, wherein he dons a dress to shatter the rigid societal norms of masculinity.

The former Directioner made history last week after becoming the first male to headline a solo cover on fashion magazine Vogue.



However, his unique style did not sit well with New York Times best-selling author Candace Owens, who bashed Styles for degrading men.

"There is no society that can survive without strong men," Candace wrote on Twitter. "The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

Owens' highly deplorable comments caused industry insiders to quickly unite and defend Styles.

Olivia Wilde, who is directing Harry in the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, blasted writing, "You're pathetic."

Jameela Jamila also joined in the support, "Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be, not what some insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic [expletive] decided it was hundreds of years ago. He's 104% perfect," she wrote. "Also…he looked fit as [expletive]."

Zach Braff added, "Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the [expletive] you want to be."

However, instead of being sorry for what she said, Owens did not seem to be backing down from bashing both men and women alike.

"Since I'm trending I'd like to clarify what I meant when I said ‘bring back manly men,'" she began. "I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like ‘toxic masculinity,' were created by toxic females. Real women don't do fake feminism. Sorry I'm not sorry."