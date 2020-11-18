‘Royal family to remain divided’: Lacey doesn’t see Harry and Meghan returning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been under fire after the crtiicism was triggered against regarding their Netflix deal following the release of The Crown’s new season.

Royal historian and author of Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey claims the fate of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seems to have been sealed with the royal family and there is no going back.

In a chat with writer Alain Elkann, Lacey said: "The family will remain split. I don’t see Harry and Meghan ever being working members of the Royal Family in the future."

"I make frequent comparisons between the current situation and Edward VIII’s abdication crisis, both are essentially conflicts between love and duty. Harry stands for love and Harry has gone into exile,” said Lacey.

Edward VIII, brother of King George VI had abdicated the throne back in 1937 for his true love, American socialite, Wallis Simpson and had moved to France with her after marrying.