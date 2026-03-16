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Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz turn heads at Elton John's viewing party

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz joined a host of A-listers at the annual charity event

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 16, 2026

Brooklyn failed to acknowledge his estranged mother Victoria Beckham on Mothers Day
Brooklyn failed to acknowledge his estranged mother Victoria Beckham on Mother's Day

Brooklyn Beckham appeared carefree figure as he joined his wife Nicola Peltz at his godfather Elton John's viewing party on Sunday.

The aspiring chef, 27, who is the son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, attended the star-studded event for the hitmaker's annual bash, which raises money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

As for Nicola's style, she made sure to grab attention in a chic black gown as she cosied up to husband Brooklyn at the party. 

Meanwhile, the chef looked dapper in a black suit as they arrived for the party.

The couple joined a number of A-listers, including Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner, Sharon and Jack Osbourne, Yungblud and Lola Young.

However, Brooklyn's appearance at this time is significant, as many stars paid tribute to their loved ones this Mother's Day, while Brooklyn failed to acknowledge his estranged mother Victoria.

What also caught attention was Brooklyn's tribute to his mother-in-law.

The cooking influencer was on hand to celebrate former fashion model Claudia Heffner Peltz's 71st birthday alongside actress wife Nicola on Saturday evening, and wasted no time in sharing a tribute on social media.

Captioning the post, he wrote: 'Happy birthday to the best mother-in-law. Love u so much and hope u had the most amazing day.' 

Claudia's birthday fell on March 12.

It comes after Brooklyn Beckham's ex girlfriend Hana Cross was reportedly approached to take part in a tell-all book on his family.

The working title is Brand Beckham, with the subtitle, The Fame, the Feuds, the Fallout, billed as 'the inside account of the Beckham family saga.'

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