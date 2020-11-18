Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted 'ego rush' of celebrity

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted the 'ego rush' of celebrity and the 'shallow flattery' that came with it, claimed Princess Diana's former private secretary. 

Patrick Jephson reportedly hinted that Harry and Meghan no longer wanted to be tied to the 'humdrum concerns' of British subjects.

Jephson served as private secretary for the former Princess of Wales from 1988 to 1996, a turbulent in which period she divorced Prince Charles and was cast aside by the monarchy.

He also claimed that the notorious 1995 Panorama interview was the 'death knell' for Diana's career, after which she and Prince Charles were urged to divorce by The Queen.

Mr Jephson believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going down a similar path, according to a media outlet.

"The temptation for some of today's Royal Family is to live like Diana after Panorama: no longer anchored to the humdrum concerns of British subjects, preferring the ego rush of the world stage and the shallow flattery of the international rich and famous," he reportedly wrote in Daily Mail.

Mr Jephson continued: "As perhaps her younger son Harry has discovered, you can escape the Palace but finding relevance and respect as just another celebrity is much, much harder."

Last month, Prince harry and Meghan Markle hired a new US-based PR team after realising they are 'no longer the golden couple'.

