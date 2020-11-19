Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 19 2020
Lana Del Rey finally claps back against the mesh mask criticism

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Lana Del Rey has come forward to bash all the haters who slammed her for wearing a mesh mask to a public event during the height of Covid-19.

Rey officially broke her silence over on social media and touched on the heated mask debate with a short little retweet of a Michigan Daily article.

The singer wrote, "Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that."


