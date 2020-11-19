Lana Del Rey finally claps back against the mesh mask criticism

Lana Del Rey has come forward to bash all the haters who slammed her for wearing a mesh mask to a public event during the height of Covid-19.

Rey officially broke her silence over on social media and touched on the heated mask debate with a short little retweet of a Michigan Daily article.

The singer wrote, "Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that."



