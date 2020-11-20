Jennifer Aniston new pictures delight fans

'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston stunned fans in athletic outfit as her latest pictures wen viral.



The 51-year-old rocked sportswear as she posed for a sporty photoshoot for Vital Proteins after landing a new role with the brand.

The charming actress posed for their campaign promoting an active lifestyle after landing the position of Chief Creative Officer.

The charming actress looked gorgeous as she took part in various exercise activities during the styling session.



Jennifer, in one snap, sported a green crop top and leggings. She looked amazing as she went for a run with her long ponytail which was artfully flying out behind her.

The Morning Show, in the second photo, was seen sitting in a yoga pose.

One of the pictures showed her standing in a park casually tying back her hair.

Jen, dressed in a white crop-top and black leggings, was spotted staring up in one of her chic snaps.

On Wednesday, Screen Actors Guild-winning actress announced she had joined Vital Proteins, which she regularly uses. In a message on her Instagram Jen stressed the importance of ‘finding wellness from the inside out’.

Jennifer Aniston has recently re-joined Reese Witherspoon on the set of The Morning Show as filming kicks off for season two.