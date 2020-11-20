Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston new pictures delight fans

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston stunned fans in athletic outfit as her latest pictures wen viral.

The 51-year-old rocked sportswear as she posed for a sporty photoshoot for Vital Proteins after landing a new role with the brand.

The charming actress posed for their campaign promoting an active lifestyle after landing the position of Chief Creative Officer.

The charming actress looked gorgeous as she took part in various exercise activities during the styling session.

Jennifer, in one snap, sported a green crop top and leggings. She looked amazing as she went for a run with her long ponytail which was artfully flying out behind her.

The Morning Show, in the second photo, was seen sitting in a yoga pose.

One of the pictures showed her standing in a park casually tying back her hair.

Jen, dressed in a white crop-top and black leggings, was spotted staring up in one of her chic snaps.

On Wednesday, Screen Actors Guild-winning actress announced she had joined Vital Proteins, which she regularly uses. In a message on her Instagram Jen stressed the importance of ‘finding wellness from the inside out’.

Jennifer Aniston has recently re-joined Reese Witherspoon on the set of The Morning Show as filming kicks off for season two.

More From Entertainment:

Reason why Princess Diana's brother waited so long to talk about his sister's 1995 interview

Reason why Princess Diana's brother waited so long to talk about his sister's 1995 interview
Tom Hardy to star in film directed by Angelina Jolie

Tom Hardy to star in film directed by Angelina Jolie

'The Crown' draws criticism for depiction of Prince Andrew

'The Crown' draws criticism for depiction of Prince Andrew

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen's rift widening: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen's rift widening: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move questioned by royal biographer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move questioned by royal biographer

Machine Gun Kelly to make his AMAs debut

Machine Gun Kelly to make his AMAs debut

Bobby Brown Jr found dead at his home aged 28

Bobby Brown Jr found dead at his home aged 28
Meghan Markle accused of harboring ‘jealousy’ towards royal family: report

Meghan Markle accused of harboring ‘jealousy’ towards royal family: report
Prince Harry’s unbearable ‘military sacrifice': ’Nothing prepares you’

Prince Harry’s unbearable ‘military sacrifice': ’Nothing prepares you’
BTS curated a new concept of K-Pop via ‘Map of the World’ release

BTS curated a new concept of K-Pop via ‘Map of the World’ release
Queen Elizabeth’s abdication rumours quashed: ‘She will reign until her death’

Queen Elizabeth’s abdication rumours quashed: ‘She will reign until her death’
'Kate Middleton upped her style game to give Meghan Markle some competition'

'Kate Middleton upped her style game to give Meghan Markle some competition'

Latest

view all