Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson 'worshipped the ground she walked on'

Trevor Engelson was a man 'who would have given Meghan Markle everything'

Meghan Markle was infatuated with romantic feelings towards her ex-husband Trevor Engelson.



The same emotion was reciprocated by Trevor, who used to worship the ground Meghan walked on,

According to the Duchess's half brother Thomas Markle Jr, he was shocked when he got to know about the divorce of the two, because Meghan and Trevor were head over heels in love with each other.

"I met Trevor two or three times before my grandmother’s funeral ‒ he’s a really good guy, really nice guy," Thomas recalled, adding, "But then at my grandmother’s funeral I saw this side of Meghan, like scowling at him and him cowering like a puppy dog and doing what he’s told.

“And really just treating him like… and he worshipped the ground she walked on.”

Thomas added that he could not understand the break-up, because Trevor was a man “who would have given her everything."



Talking about Meghan, Thomas told royal biographer Andrew Morton, “She was completely head over heels and seemed really happy when I saw them together, despite the sad circumstances. They seemed extremely happy together.”



Meghan had met Trevor when she was going through a problematic phase in her life after her paternal grandmother passed away.

She found solace in him and the two got close, eventually exchanging vows in 2011.

However, troubles starting hitting the couple when Meghan got cast in Suits and had to move to a city away from Trevor.

The distance, as well as their contrasting personalities, led to their divorce in 2013.