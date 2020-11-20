Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie shunned by Queen on her 73rd wedding anniversary?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie was reportedly left out of Queen's anniversary photo released to mark the couple's big event on Friday.

According to reports, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fans have been left fuming following the release of a photo to mark 73rd wedding anniversary of the royal couple.



The colourful homemade gift was created by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and is emblazoned with the number 73 - that pops out from the front of the card.



But Royal Family fans were quick to pick up on the absence of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie fearing he is missing out, according to a media outlet.

One user tweeted: "I wish Archie was home to help his cousins make a card, but I digress".



Another upset fan voiced their grievances in response to a tweet by royal expert and Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie.



Mr Scobie tweeted: "Happy 73rd anniversary! In a new photo The Queen (wearing the Chrysanthemum brooch she wore on their honeymoon) and Prince Philip can be seen in Windsor Castle’s Oak Room enjoying a card from George, Charlotte and Louis alongside letters from well-wishers."

One user responded: "And none from Archie?"

Other users snapped back, with one saying: "Archie's busy. Anything else?"

The colourful photo released on Thursday night ahead of their anniversary on Friday shows the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh sitting on a sofa in Windsor Castle's Oak Room.



Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior royal in March, have settled in their new Montecito mansion with their 18-month-old son Archie.