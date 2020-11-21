Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 21 2020
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram make relationship Instagram official

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

Minal Khan had thanked Ahsan Mohsin Ikram for making her birthday a memorable one

Pakistan’s leading television star Minal Khan has made her relationship official, unleashing a wave of euphoria amongst her fans.

A day after her blissful birthday celebrations, packed with surprises courtesy of her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the Jalan star, 22, turned to her Instagram to solidify all those rumours about her love life.

Sharing a loved-up photo with her new flame, the actor dropped a heart and a key emoji in the caption, confirming that the two indeed are together.

In an earlier post, Minal had thanked Ahsan for making her birthday a memorable one.

“You’re so special and you made me feel so special,” she wrote on Instagram.



