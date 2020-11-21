Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left royal fold due to ‘strict’ rules: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left royal fold due to ‘strict’ rules: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly left royal life behind all because of Queen Elizabeth’s strict rules for working royals.

This claim was brought forward after an Italian documentary series titled Ulisse, argued that the couple would never have had the option of refusing royal money in the first place.

The host for the documentary, Alberto Angela told Express UK, "For the exercise of her functions, the sovereign receives taxpayers' money from the Government. And it is not a few pennies. In 2019, Elizabeth got over £80 million for the operations carried out by the whole royal machine.”

Thus, "In short, the royals are really just high public officials, paid for their service. And Elizabeth has always been very strict with her family on this point - if you work for the kingdom well, otherwise no more public money. Just as it happened to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan after their decision to move."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry leaves fans guessing with his latest move

Prince Harry leaves fans guessing with his latest move

'BTS' allowed to postpone mandatory military enlistment: report

'BTS' allowed to postpone mandatory military enlistment: report
Nicki Minaj announces ‘unfiltered’ docuseries plans: ‘It’s coming’

Nicki Minaj announces ‘unfiltered’ docuseries plans: ‘It’s coming’
Has Eminem dissed Mark Zuckerberg?

Has Eminem dissed Mark Zuckerberg?
Sia slams netizens for criticizing Maddie Ziegler’s casting as an autistic teen

Sia slams netizens for criticizing Maddie Ziegler’s casting as an autistic teen
Prince William 'wept' over Diana's Panorama interview, writes Robert Lacey

Prince William 'wept' over Diana's Panorama interview, writes Robert Lacey
Meghan Markle lauded by millennials for ‘escaping the clutches’ of royal family

Meghan Markle lauded by millennials for ‘escaping the clutches’ of royal family

Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr ‘adores’ Katy Perry: 'I just feel so happy'

Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr ‘adores’ Katy Perry: 'I just feel so happy'
Ryan Reynolds's sarcastic quip on spending quarantine with kids

Ryan Reynolds's sarcastic quip on spending quarantine with kids
Demi Moore got a Google alert about Ashton Kutcher cheating on her

Demi Moore got a Google alert about Ashton Kutcher cheating on her
Lady Gaga likely to join Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’

Lady Gaga likely to join Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’

Princess Diana’s brother says its his 'duty to stand up for her' amid ‘The Crown’ row

Princess Diana’s brother says its his 'duty to stand up for her' amid ‘The Crown’ row

Latest

view all