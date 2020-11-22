Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 22 2020
'Black Panther 2' to go on floors in July 2021

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Months after the death of Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, his legacy will be carried forward with the Black Panther franchise.

As per the latest intel on the Marvel flick, the second instalment of the franchise will be going on floors next year in July.

While it was initially supposed to kick off filming in March 2021, the schedule was moved forward by a couple of months after the untimely demise of the lead actor, Chadwick Boseman in August this year.

According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther 2 will begin shooting in Atlanta for six months and will be helmed by its returning director Ryan Coogler.

Apart from that, actors Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are set to return for the film.

It was earlier clarified by the makers that a CGI double will not be used for Boseman in the film.

“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” executive producer Victoria Alonso confirmed to Argentinian newspaper Clarin.

