Liam Hemsworth sells his and Miley Cyrus’s ruined home at a bargain basement price

Liam Hemsworth is getting rid of all things even remotely connected to his failed marriage with Miley Cyrus.

The Hunger Games star has sold his Malibu home for nearly half the price for what he bought owing to completely destructed property which was caused by the Woolsey Fire.

According to a report by Dirt, the mansion, which he once shared with his ex-wife, is being sold for $3.6 million after it was almost burnt to the ground in 2018.

He had bought the place in 2014 for nearly $6.8million, which included “a long driveway that meandered over a gurgling creek, an updated 1950s ranch-style house, a recording studio, detached writing studio, concrete barn, and a big grassy lawn.”

The site further claims: “The property is nestled deep into the rolling Malibu hills, within a private gated community where other homeowners include Megan Fox, Emmy-winning producers Marcy Carsey and Richard Appel, and helicopter heiress Cindy Robinson.”



