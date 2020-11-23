Ayeza Khan soaks up the sun in breath-taking location

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan keeps her fans updated about every aspect of her life.

From her family, vacations to photoshoots, the diva does not leave a stone unturned. 

In her most recent post on Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star was seen soaking up the sun in a beautiful location.

The stunner donned an all white outfit as she looked ahead at the vast sea which was overcast by massive clouds. 

While the place is unknown, there is no doubt that she is having a blast. 

