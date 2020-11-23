Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 23 2020
By
Web Desk

When Taylor Swift paid tribute to Eminem

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 23, 2020

Eminem fans inundated social media websites with posts supporting Taylor Swift at American Music Awards (AMAs).

Several posts accompanied a clip of Swift's interview during which the singer praised Eminem's "Lose Yourself".

Other videos circulating on social media showed  Swift singing "Lose Yourself".

Taylor Swift was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday and won two other trophies in a ceremony held live in Los Angeles amid tight coronavirus curbs.

It was Swift’s record sixth win of the top prize at the fan-voted show, although she was absent from the ceremony and thanked fans on video for their support of her surprise lockdown album “folklore.”




More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton releases new video message

Kate Middleton releases new video message

Dr. Dre's new album features Eminem

Dr. Dre's new album features Eminem
Kim Kardashian makes Kanye West happy with her new Instagram post

Kim Kardashian makes Kanye West happy with her new Instagram post
Mahira Khan raises voice for Afghan refugees

Mahira Khan raises voice for Afghan refugees

Work to refurbish Picture Gallery at Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace to cost 370 million pounds

Work to refurbish Picture Gallery at Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace to cost 370 million pounds
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie reacted to Hamlin Amelia's romantic beach outing with reality star

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie reacted to Hamlin Amelia's romantic beach outing with reality star
BLACKPINK release exciting teaser for worldwide event

BLACKPINK release exciting teaser for worldwide event

American Music Awards: Taylor Swift thanks fans for their support after record sixth win

American Music Awards: Taylor Swift thanks fans for their support after record sixth win
Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud dates back to their childhood: former aide

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud dates back to their childhood: former aide
Prince William, Kate Middleton's dog Lupo passes away

Prince William, Kate Middleton's dog Lupo passes away

Ayeza Khan soaks up the sun in breath-taking location

Ayeza Khan soaks up the sun in breath-taking location

Meesha Shafi shoots down claims about her wanting to date Babar Azam

Meesha Shafi shoots down claims about her wanting to date Babar Azam

Latest

view all