Monday Nov 23 2020
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie reacted to Hamlin Amelia's romantic beach outing with reality star

Monday Nov 23, 2020

Young model Sofia Richie reacted to Hamlin Amelia's romance with her ex Scott Disick and unfollowed the 19-year-old model and her sisters.

Sofia, who split from Scott in August following a three year relationship, reportedly felt betrayed over Hamlin's romantic beach outing with the reality star.

After his breakup with the 22-year-old, Scott wasted no time in moving on with new girls, and recently he spotted getting cozy with an emerging model.

Scott and Amelia sparked dating rumours in October after they were seen together at Kendall Jenner's lavish birthday party.

The new lovebirds then appeared to confirm their romance as they spotted getting cozy at a beach in Malibu. The PDA-filled snaps went viral which also reportedly angered Hamlin's parents.

Sofia severed social media ties with the Hamlin just a month after she also unfollowed Scott and his other ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shred three children, on Instagram.

Sofia Richie's fans took no time to notice that she has severed ties with the Hamlin sisters and their mother on social media platform Instagram in the wake of his new romance after noticing their absence from her friends' list.

'Sophia Richie has unfollowed Lisa Rinna and the Hamlin sisters on Instagram. She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were "family friends", wrote one social media user in response.

