Tuesday Nov 24 2020
Kourtney Kardashian responds to ex Scott Disick's budding romance with Amelia Hamlin

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Scott Disick's new darling Amelia Hamlin does not bother Kourtney Kardashian at all

Kourtney Kardashian has broken her silence over ex-boyfriend Scott Disick moving on in life with young new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

According to sources, Scott's new darling does not bother Kourtney at all and she fully supports him in his romantic advances towards Hamlin.

"Kourtney doesn't care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy," an insider told E! News.

Scott is "at his best," the source added, when he's "able to find a balance between dating and family time."

The tipster further said that Kourtney does not mind Scott hanging out with his 19-year-old girlfriend because she has reached a healthy co-parenting relationship with him.

"He's in a good place with Kourtney and has been a great dad to the kids," the insider explained. "That's when Kourtney is happiest."

"They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever," the source remarked. "They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going."

