Tuesday Nov 24 2020
Web Desk

Armeena Khan shows why you shouldn't cut your own hair

Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan is always serving jaw-dropping looks as she stuns from head to toe.

There is no doubt that the diva can rock anything and everything. 

However, the Sherdil star was candid on Instagram and showed her choppy hair which she attempted to cut herself. 

"This is a perfect video of why you shouldn't cut your hair and why some things are best left for the professionals," she said. 

The star did not let her hair get her into a sour mood and instead offered the perfect solution for those experiencing bad hair days.

"Hats. Lots of hats for me," she said. 



