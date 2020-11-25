Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage ready for new guests

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's belongings are being removed from Frogmore Cottage as they have reportedly handed over their Windsor home to Princess Eugenie and her husband.

The pictures of Abels removal van, which was spotted heading towards Frogmore Cottage, went viral on social media ahead of Princess Eugenie arrival in the house.

According to a media outlet, The Duke and Duchess's possessions from the property sent to their Montecito mansion under the cover of darkness.

Harry and Meghan are living in California with their son Archie after stepping down as senior royals.

On the other hand, Princess Eugenie and her husband have geared up preparation to permanently settle into the five-bedroom house on the Queen's Berkshire estate.

Previously, it was reported that Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have moved into the property, left by Meghan and Harry, in recent weeks

Abels removal van's appearance near the property, somehow shocked the royal fans who shared the images on social media .

Frogmore Cottage was given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by the Queen Elizabeth in April 2018 a month before their wedding.