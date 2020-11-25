Can't connect right now! retry
Ghislaine Maxwell placed in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19

Infamous British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is in isolation after she was exposed to COVID-19 pateint.

The 58-year-old, as per E! News, is now in quarantine at in a Brooklyn federal detention facility after possible exposure to the virus as a staff member tested positive recently, putting other prisoners at risk.

Maxwell—charged with procuring underage girls for her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein—has tested negative for the virus thus far but is still being kept in confinement.

Maxwell will be kept in quarantine till December 18, the judge was informed by prosecutors.

The team also revealed in the filing to the judge that "during her time in quarantine, the defendant will be housed in the same cell where she was already housed before she was placed in quarantine, and medical staff and psychology staff will continue to check on the defendant every day."

