Wednesday Nov 25 2020
Grammy nominations receive flack from Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and more

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

The 2021 Grammy Awards nominations has swept a wave of fury among Hollywood.

Take a look at what angry celebrities have to say:

The Weeknd:

The Weeknd, who was announced as the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime performer, called out the Recording Academy after he was snubbed. He called the Academy "corrupt" and demanded for "transparency".

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he wrote. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

Teyana Taylor: 

Teyana Taylor called out the Academy in specific to the Best R&B Album category, which only featured male nominees this year.

“Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is [expletive] in this category,” she tweeted.

Justin Bieber: 

Even after bagging three major Grammy Award nominations, Justin Bieber wasn't fully satisfied as revealed by him in an extensive note.

Turning to his Instagram, the Yummy crooner clapped back at the Recording Academy claiming his work was not recognized in the correct categories.

Nicki Minaj: 

Nicki Minaj also joined the list as she took to her social media to express her disapproval of the final list and revealed at how she too was snubbed several years back.

Even fans did not spare the Academy as many threw their weight behind the singers.

Here are the fans' reactions:






