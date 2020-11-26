Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle called 'attention-seeker' over NYT essay

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Meghan Markle recently penned an article for the News York Times in which the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she lost a child in miscarriage. 

The former actress has been praised by her fans across the world but some people didn't like her article one bit.

Journalist Noah Berlatsky lashed out at haters who flooded social media websites with posts against Meghan Markle for penning an article to "announce her miscarriage to the world".

Taking to Twitter, Berlastky shared screenshots of the tweets against the Duchess of Sussex a day after the New York Times published her article.

"The treatment of Meghan Markle is one of those really clear illustrations that racism can't be reduced to class," Berlatsky wrote while commenting on a tweet that defended Meghan.

"Attention seeking s****," wrote a user while commenting on a Daily Mail story about Meghan's NYT article.

Another user wrote, "I'm sorry but no one writes in this highly descriptive story-telling manner if they've really just lost a child. Either Meghan Markle truly is a demon who lacks a soul and all human emotion or this was penned by one of her obedient aides."

Reacting to the former actress's essay, a Twitter user said, "[Meghan Markle]... a lot of us have had a miscarriage. this does not need to be F****** headline news. i don't care." (sic)

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana's close friend shares 'never-before-seen' pictures

Princess Diana's close friend shares 'never-before-seen' pictures

Eminem's latest video will leave you in fits

Eminem's latest video will leave you in fits

Sajjad Ali thanks fans for 'incredible' response to song 'Maula'

Sajjad Ali thanks fans for 'incredible' response to song 'Maula'
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson to live in Boston, LA after Celtics deal

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson to live in Boston, LA after Celtics deal
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas trying for a second months after welcoming baby Willa?

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas trying for a second months after welcoming baby Willa?
Prince Charles only realized he loved Princess Diana after her death: report

Prince Charles only realized he loved Princess Diana after her death: report
Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun shares an important update with fans

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun shares an important update with fans

Meghan Markle ‘privately’ healed from her miscarriage before unveiling the news: report

Meghan Markle ‘privately’ healed from her miscarriage before unveiling the news: report
Saba Qamar receives get-well-soon note, flowers from Delhi

Saba Qamar receives get-well-soon note, flowers from Delhi
Queen Elizabeth felt unsettled amid Covid-19 lockdown: report

Queen Elizabeth felt unsettled amid Covid-19 lockdown: report
Johnny Depp fans react after Mads Mikkelsen replaces him in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Johnny Depp fans react after Mads Mikkelsen replaces him in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Royal family feel threatened by ‘The Crown’: report

Royal family feel threatened by ‘The Crown’: report

Latest

view all