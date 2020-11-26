Meghan Markle called 'attention-seeker' over NYT essay

Meghan Markle recently penned an article for the News York Times in which the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she lost a child in miscarriage.

The former actress has been praised by her fans across the world but some people didn't like her article one bit.

Journalist Noah Berlatsky lashed out at haters who flooded social media websites with posts against Meghan Markle for penning an article to "announce her miscarriage to the world".

Taking to Twitter, Berlastky shared screenshots of the tweets against the Duchess of Sussex a day after the New York Times published her article.

"The treatment of Meghan Markle is one of those really clear illustrations that racism can't be reduced to class," Berlatsky wrote while commenting on a tweet that defended Meghan.

"Attention seeking s****," wrote a user while commenting on a Daily Mail story about Meghan's NYT article.

Another user wrote, "I'm sorry but no one writes in this highly descriptive story-telling manner if they've really just lost a child. Either Meghan Markle truly is a demon who lacks a soul and all human emotion or this was penned by one of her obedient aides."

Reacting to the former actress's essay, a Twitter user said, "[Meghan Markle]... a lot of us have had a miscarriage. this does not need to be F****** headline news. i don't care." (sic)