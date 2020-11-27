Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan says she can’t wait to go back to visit mountains of Skardu

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Mahira Khan says she can’t wait to go back to visit mountains of Skardu

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who recently visited the mountains and cold desert of Skardu, says ‘No words can really describe that feeling. Just, that I miss it. Can’t wait to go back.. until next time.”

Mahira turned to Instagram and posted adorable photos of her visit, saying ‘I miss the feeling of being amongst these beautiful giants.”

The Parey Hut Love actress wrote, “I miss the mountains.. I miss the feeling of being amongst these beautiful giants - most alive and insanely grateful.”

Mahira further said, “No words can really describe that feeling.. just, that I miss it. Can’t wait to go back.. until next time.”

Tagging her friends, the Superstar actress said, “P.S miss the company just as much. I adore adore you girls.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

More From Entertainment:

Idris Elba 'shocked and honoured' to interview Paul McCartney

Idris Elba 'shocked and honoured' to interview Paul McCartney
Prince Harry lauded over ‘four-hour shift’ for troubled Californians: report

Prince Harry lauded over ‘four-hour shift’ for troubled Californians: report
Prince William’s ‘huge £40million drug bust’ revisited: report

Prince William’s ‘huge £40million drug bust’ revisited: report
Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed ink deal with Ertugrul producer in Pakistan

Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed ink deal with Ertugrul producer in Pakistan

South Korean singer IU’s golden advice to fans for making more friends

South Korean singer IU’s golden advice to fans for making more friends
Prince Harry lands into trouble over Netflix deal, expert claims

Prince Harry lands into trouble over Netflix deal, expert claims

Kate, Prince William’s disciplinary tactics for George, Charlotte unveiled: report

Kate, Prince William’s disciplinary tactics for George, Charlotte unveiled: report
Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo of receiving Padma Shri

Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo of receiving Padma Shri
BTS V admits making a mix tape is ‘difficult’: ‘I felt a ton of pressure’

BTS V admits making a mix tape is ‘difficult’: ‘I felt a ton of pressure’
Turkish actress who played Ertugrul's second wife stuns in new pictures

Turkish actress who played Ertugrul's second wife stuns in new pictures

Demi Lovato's stylist reveals inspiration behind pixie hair cut

Demi Lovato's stylist reveals inspiration behind pixie hair cut
BTS climbs up top chart rankings with new album ‘BE’

BTS climbs up top chart rankings with new album ‘BE’

Latest

view all