Prince Harry lauded over ‘four-hour shift’ for troubled Californians: report

Prince Harry’s unending volunteer work for the public has earned him massive amounts of praise and adoration from the public and experts alike.

His work and dedication became a hot topic for Heirpod host Maggie Rulli. During her interview with Mr. Omid Scobie he admitted, "I checked in with a source this week who said that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been doing work outside that we just don't know about yet.”

"They have been doing things on a voluntary basis so I think we only have these small snapshots of some of the projects they have been involved in, like helping to deliver meals very early on into moving to LA.

"There is also the work Prince Harry has been doing, not just with Mission Continues as there were volunteers from Compton Veterans and the Walker Family Event Foundation. They assist or help military veterans who are experiencing homelessness and hardships."

Mr. Scobie even spoke with someone working alongside the royal "and they said Prince Harry put in a good four-hour shift on this one. It wasn't just showing up just for the looks of it, he had his mask on, cap pulled down low and was just getting on with the work.”

"It was a hot day and I think everyone found it rather difficult out in the sun but there were, I think, hundreds of cars going right up the street. They were all sort of driving in for these meal packages and there was a coat drive taking place there as well as we head into winter."

He concluded by saying, "Harry and Meghan have always spoken about the importance of grassroots initiatives and being ingrained in the community that they are a part of.”

"As they have been living in California it only makes sense that they would start from home and figure out what they can do on the ground from there.”