Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's solo trip with Queen a massive mistake: expert

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Meghan Markle’s first solo appearance with the Queen came in early on after her marriage to Prince Harry and it seemed to be a positive sign as Kate Middleton had to wait an entire year, after marrying Prince William, before she had her chance.

The trip to Chester seemed fruitful as iconic pictures of them giggling together made headlines. 

However, royal experts believe that the early trip caused detrimental impact to Meghan and the Queen's relationship, which translated into the Harry and his wife's fallout from the family. 

According to Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers, Meghan had an awakening after the trip and felt that she needed to make an impact in a different way. 

"There were some comments about whether people in the Palace thought they had made a mistake letting Meghan go on her first engagement with the Queen to Chester. I was there at the time ‒ there were loads of crowds, great day, big privilege for her to step out with the Queen so soon after she got married," he recalled.

"But the issue was they were saying, well did Meghan then think, ‘I don’t fancy this, going up to a northern town on a train overnight and I really want to be making speeches at the UN and change the way that girls’ education is sought after in Africa’."

“And maybe she also thought ‘this is not for me’, and it all happened very, very quickly didn’t it? So obviously there have been massive mistakes on both sides and I’m sure that both sides feel a sense of regret at certain stages," he said.

While the trip demonstrated the Queen's approval and friendship of Harry's wife it did not seem so as the idea loomed that Meghan was not treated well by royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Esra Bilgic shares photo of her co-star Murat Yıldırım from her romantic thriller Ramo

Esra Bilgic shares photo of her co-star Murat Yıldırım from her romantic thriller Ramo
George Clooney unwilling to reprise role as Batman in The Flash

George Clooney unwilling to reprise role as Batman in The Flash

Kendall and Kylie Jenner mend fences

Kendall and Kylie Jenner mend fences

Ayesha Omar burst into tears during interview, find out why

Ayesha Omar burst into tears during interview, find out why

Mariyam Nafees tests positive for Covid-19

Mariyam Nafees tests positive for Covid-19

Prince Harry convinced Meghan Markle to write about miscarriage: royal correspondent

Prince Harry convinced Meghan Markle to write about miscarriage: royal correspondent

Idris Elba 'shocked and honoured' to interview Paul McCartney

Idris Elba 'shocked and honoured' to interview Paul McCartney
Prince Harry lauded over ‘four-hour shift’ for troubled Californians: report

Prince Harry lauded over ‘four-hour shift’ for troubled Californians: report
Prince William’s ‘huge £40million drug bust’ revisited: report

Prince William’s ‘huge £40million drug bust’ revisited: report
Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed ink deal with Ertugrul producer in Pakistan

Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed ink deal with Ertugrul producer in Pakistan

South Korean singer IU’s golden advice to fans for making more friends

South Korean singer IU’s golden advice to fans for making more friends
Prince Harry lands into trouble over Netflix deal, expert claims

Prince Harry lands into trouble over Netflix deal, expert claims

Latest

view all