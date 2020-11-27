Gwyneth Paltrow says she's going to Barcelona to teach Shakira how to cook

Shakria recently revealed that she has received a gift from Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the singer shared a picture with "the cutest cookware pieces" sent by the "Avengers: Endgame" actess.

"OMG thank you @GwynethPaltrow for the cutest cookware pieces I’ve ever had!! Once you go ceramic, non-toxic and pink (!!) you never go back! Now I just need someone to teach me how to cook...Face with tongue," she captioned her pictures on Twitter and the Facebook-owned Instagram.

Commenting on Shakira's Insta post,Paltrow wrote, "I'm coming to Barcelona to teach you.