Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow says she's going to Barcelona to teach Shakira how to cook

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Shakria recently revealed that she has received a gift from Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the singer shared a picture with "the cutest cookware pieces" sent by the "Avengers: Endgame" actess.

"OMG thank you @GwynethPaltrow for the cutest cookware pieces I’ve ever had!! Once you go ceramic, non-toxic and pink (!!) you never go back! Now I just need someone to teach me how to cook...Face with tongue," she captioned her pictures on Twitter and the Facebook-owned Instagram.

Commenting on Shakira's Insta post,Paltrow wrote, "I'm coming to Barcelona to teach you.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston knocks at Justin Theroux's heart with her sweet post

Jennifer Aniston knocks at Justin Theroux's heart with her sweet post
Esra Bilgic shares photo of her co-star Murat Yıldırım from her romantic thriller Ramo

Esra Bilgic shares photo of her co-star Murat Yıldırım from her romantic thriller Ramo
George Clooney unwilling to reprise role as Batman in The Flash

George Clooney unwilling to reprise role as Batman in The Flash

Meghan Markle's solo trip with Queen a massive mistake: expert

Meghan Markle's solo trip with Queen a massive mistake: expert

Kendall and Kylie Jenner mend fences

Kendall and Kylie Jenner mend fences

Ayesha Omar burst into tears during interview, find out why

Ayesha Omar burst into tears during interview, find out why

Mariyam Nafees tests positive for Covid-19

Mariyam Nafees tests positive for Covid-19

Prince Harry convinced Meghan Markle to write about miscarriage: royal correspondent

Prince Harry convinced Meghan Markle to write about miscarriage: royal correspondent

Idris Elba 'shocked and honoured' to interview Paul McCartney

Idris Elba 'shocked and honoured' to interview Paul McCartney
Prince Harry lauded over ‘four-hour shift’ for troubled Californians: report

Prince Harry lauded over ‘four-hour shift’ for troubled Californians: report
Prince William’s ‘huge £40million drug bust’ revisited: report

Prince William’s ‘huge £40million drug bust’ revisited: report
Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed ink deal with Ertugrul producer in Pakistan

Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed ink deal with Ertugrul producer in Pakistan

Latest

view all