Saturday Nov 28 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘super excited to decorate for Christmas’

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a quite a turbulent past year but the couple is looking to move ahead on a happy note.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready to celebrate Christmas for the first time away from the British royal family, in their lavish new home.

A source spoke to People about their Christmas plans and it looks like the pair will be staying in their Montecito home and will be “excited to decorate for Christmas.”

This comes after earlier reports by The Mirror had claimed that the couple will celebrate by hosting the dinner at their home by inviting producer David Foster and his wife, singer Katherine McPhee.

“Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum. She’s really excited and planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking,” a source told Mirror.

“They’ve also invited David and Katharine to spend it with them. David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home. They want to get on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan,” they added.

