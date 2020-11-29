Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

How Meghan Markle’s life strangely resembles that of her ex Trevor Engelson's

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Meghan Markle may have been apart from her ex-husband Trevor Engelson since quite a while but her life has strangely been resembling that of the producer, according to some.

After their ten-year relationship hit the rocks, the two moved on to date different people. And as per Express, their lives have eerily mirrored each other’s.

The first similarity was in their romantic lives as Meghan dated restauranteur Cory Vitiello for two years while Trevor was with Bethenny Frankel of The Real Housewives of New York City.

According to some, the former couple’s relationships have been in sync with Trevor only a year behind.

Meghan and Prince Harry met in 2016, got engaged in 2017 and were married in 2018. The two welcomed their first child in 2019.

Trevor on the other hand, met his wife and dietician Tracey Kurland in 2017, got engaged in 2018 and married in 2019.

Trevor and Tracey’s nuptials were also held in Montecito where his ex-wife currently lives with her husband.

More From Entertainment:

How Meghan Markle used 'bold' networking strategy to boost herself

How Meghan Markle used 'bold' networking strategy to boost herself
Ryan Reynolds reacts to petition wanting Vancouver street renamed after him

Ryan Reynolds reacts to petition wanting Vancouver street renamed after him
Miley Cyrus ‘overwhelmed by support’ after ‘Plastic Hearts’ release

Miley Cyrus ‘overwhelmed by support’ after ‘Plastic Hearts’ release
A glimpse at Princess Diana's love for Pakistan – In pictures

A glimpse at Princess Diana's love for Pakistan – In pictures
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: What was the former couple’s combined net worth?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: What was the former couple’s combined net worth?
Harry Styles thought he wouldn’t have any fans left following One Direction exit

Harry Styles thought he wouldn’t have any fans left following One Direction exit
Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on throne: Britons to plant trees in honour of her seven decades of service

Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on throne: Britons to plant trees in honour of her seven decades of service
'Star Wars': British actor David Prowse passes away at age of 85

'Star Wars': British actor David Prowse passes away at age of 85
Glenn Close questions Gwyneth Paltrow's 1999 Oscar win: 'She didn't deserve it'

Glenn Close questions Gwyneth Paltrow's 1999 Oscar win: 'She didn't deserve it'
Woman accuses Jonas Brothers of 'bullying' her

Woman accuses Jonas Brothers of 'bullying' her
Camila Cabello pens an open love letter to beau Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello pens an open love letter to beau Shawn Mendes
Anne Hathaway lays bare her motherhood dilemmas

Anne Hathaway lays bare her motherhood dilemmas

Latest

view all