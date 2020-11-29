If Prince Charles becomes king, a republican rebellion may start in Australia

Rumours about Prince Charles soon becoming the king have been going through the roof.

However, with the Prince of Wales’ ascension to throne, there could emerge another danger that would over the monarchy.

During a chat with Express, Sandy Blair, national director at Australian Republic Movement, said that the ascension might not be a welcomed by a number of Commonwealth nations, including Australia.

"The notion of a 'King of Australia' is as foreign to Australians as the monarchy itself. His ascension will be a shocking wake up call for Australians - many of which are completely unaware the British Monarchy has any formal role in Australia's system of government,” she said.

"Australians deserve to have an Australian, chosen by Australians as the head of our nation. When Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth II, Australians will get no say at all about him becoming the head of our country,” she went on to say.

"Charles has been a divisive and controversial figure in Australia and the UK for quite some time, and his ascension will bring about an unprecedented period of instability and uncertainty for the monarchy,” she added.