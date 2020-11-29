Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
Vanessa Bryant marks 21st anniversary of meeting late husband Kobe Bryant

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Vanessa Bryant, who was stuck with the tragedy of losing her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant as well as her thirteen-year-old daughter Gianna, marked her 21st anniversary of meeting her late beau.

In a post on her private Instagram, the former model relived her romance  by posting a photo.

"Love at first sight 11/27/99 #21," the caption read. 

Unlike the snap which showed the couple at a theme park, they met in 2001 when the NBA legend was at a recording studio pursuing his passion for music. 

Vanessa at the time worked as a backup dancer in a music video for Tha Eastsidaz’s song G’d Up.

The former model continues to mourn for her loss as she made her Instagram account private after the helicopter crash, which took seven other people's lives. 

She also shared a heartfelt tribute in August. 

"I'm mad I didn't go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn't have to feel this heartache," the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram. 

"You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should've been me."

In Kobe and Gianna's public memorial, she shared some romantic moments that were truly heartbreaking.  

"He gifted me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in The Notebook movie. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because of the scene when Ali comes back to Noah. We had hopes to grow old together, like the movie. We really had an amazing love story," she said at the Staples Center. 

"We loved each other with our whole beings, two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls."

