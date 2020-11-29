Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

'Turgut Alp' looks dapper in latest pictures

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Cengiz Coşkun played the role of Turgut Alp in popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actor essayed the role of Ertugrul's close friend and the rusted aide who goes on to fight many battles alongside the protagonist. 

Cengiz is popular for his handsome looks and the ax he carries on his shoulders in the historical TV series.

The actor has amassed over two million followers on Instagram where he has a large number of fans from Pakistan.

Cengiz often shares his pictures on the photo and video sharing app. Here is a collection of pictures shared by the actor:


