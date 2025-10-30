Gracie Abrams hints at change in new music

Gracie Abrams suggests upcoming music would be 'darker'

Gracie Abrams is the latest artist who performed at the performed recently at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

As she marked a cinematic near-finale for her The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour, Abrams offered fans an unforgettable night of music, emotion, and self-discovery set against the towering red rock backdrop.

Advertisement

The exclusive performance is available to stream in full on Apple Music, alongside a special in-depth interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

In her conversation with Lowe, Abrams reflected on the "life-changing" nature of the tour, admitting how the experience has refined her skills for the studio.

"It's the kind of unabashed joy from the audience [that I'm carrying]," she shared, emphasizing the collective experience.

The Us singer also reflected on how music evolves past the writer: "The song is no longer about me at all as soon as we're all there... the way that people physically lean in."

Gracie also hinted at an evolution in her creative process, discussing writing solo and exploring a "darker" side to her personality than is often reflected in her "bright sounding" album.

She specifically mentioned her favorite track, I Told You Things, and the unreleased Death Wish, as being "such clues ultimately into what this next chapter feels like," marking a return to the original feelings she had that compelled her to write.