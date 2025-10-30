‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' child star Floyd Myers Jr. dead at 42

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' child star Floyd Roger Myers Jr.

Floyd Roger Myers, Jr., an actor known for his appearances in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Jacksons: An American Dream, has died at the age of 42.

The actor died of a heart attack in his Maryland home early Wednesday morning, October 29, his mother, Renee Trice told TMZ.

Trice sadly shared that she last spoke to her son just hours before he died and also revealed Myers had previously experienced three heart attacks in the last three years.

Throughout his years as a child star, Myers first appeared as a young Will Smith in a season 3 episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that aired in 1992.

Later that year, he starred as a young Marlon Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream, a TV movie about the famous Jackson family's rise to musical stardom.

Additionally, Myers also appeared in an episode of The WB's Young Americans in 2000.

As per the GoFundMe established for him by his sister, Tyree Trice, the actor was father to four children and co-founded The Fellaship Mens Group, which aims to empower men to "lead, heal & thrive."

In his family's GoFundMe, Myers is remembered as "a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met."

"Roger leaves behind his four beautiful children — Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox — and our loving family is now facing the unimaginable loss of someone who meant everything to us," the GoFundMe read.