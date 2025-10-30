'Hard to be hot': 'Euphoria' star defends Sydney Sweeney

Sharon Stone backs 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney faced controversy recently due to her alleged glorification of white heritage in her American Eagle ad campaign.



Sharon Stone, however, strongly backs her co-star in Euphoria, stating, “It’s okay to use what mama gave you. It’s really fine."

She further tells Variety, “It’s hard to be hot, and I think we all know that. It’s really okay to use every bit of hotness you have — right here, right now — and go for whatever that is."

"Everybody has their own certain kind of hotness, their own certain thing, and you’re supposed to go for that. Because who are you not to be beautiful? You know, who you are isn’t an accident," the star adds.

Sharon, who has joined the hit show for the upcoming season, recalls a conversation with Sydney during the series' production.

“Because I was co-godparents with Jane Goodall, I said, ‘When Jane was on the cover of Life Magazine for her work with gorillas, she was in her safari shorts and shirt, sitting with one of the animals that she was working with," she adds.

"Other scientists said, ‘Well, she only got the cover of Life Magazine because she had good legs.’ And Jane said, ‘Well, if I did, then that helped me get more money for my research,'” the actress shares.

“Sydney said, ‘Yeah, and I’m sure I made a billion dollars for the jeans company, and I’m good with that. Because, you know what? I’ll get another job,” Sharon concludes.

It is worth noting that Euphoria season three will come out in 2026.