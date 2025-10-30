Billie Eilish almost ‘cut' her popular song ‘Birds Of A Feather'

Billie Eilish almost didn't release ‘Birds Of A Feather'

Billie Eilish almost did not release Birds of a Feather!

The singer has revealed that she wasn’t a fan of her now-hit song Birds Of A Feather because she believed it was “stupid.”

Advertisement

In a chat for Wall Street Journal’s latest feature, Billie revealed that she actively protested against including Birds Of A Feather on her much successful 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Speaking to WSJ, Billie Eilish revealed that she struggled with the track for a full year while working on the album with her brother and producer Finneas, as the track was far more uplifting than her usual sound, even arguing: “Multiple times I was like, ‘We should cut this.’”

She also told the publication that she took her disapproval of the track to another level and told label executives that she thought it was “stupid.”

“Even when I played the whole album for the label, I was like, ‘Guys, this one is kind of stupid,’” she added.

Despite her hesitation, Birds Of A Feather has become one of Billie’s biggest hits, with it being crowned as Spotify’s most-streamed song of 2024, with over 1.77billion streams.

The song was nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in 2025.

Billie Eilish is currently on her final leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, which is due to come to a close this November.