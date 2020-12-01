Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Johnny Depp eyeing role in new film after 'Fantastic Beasts' exit

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Johnny Depp is reportedly striving hard to get a role in a new movie after his exit from 'Fantastic Beasts 3'.

Undoubtedly, the 'wife beater ' case verdict has had a negative impact on the versatile actor's career as he has no new movie to do after the case.

Depp is eyeing a role in new '21 Jump Street' movie After Fantastic Beasts 3 exit. The news comes days after he was replaced in the film following the libel case result.

After the verdict was announced against him, Depp had to leave Fantastic Beasts 3. While the Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law starrer has found its new Gellert Grindelwald in Mads Mikkelsen while Depp is still on the lookout for new projects.

The actor has not shared details of his future projects, rumour has it that Depp is eyeing the upcoming 21 Jump Street movie.

Previously, it was reported that the female spin-off of 21 Jump Street is back on track with the movie being titled Jump Street: Now for Her Pleasure.

According to Deadline, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, who are working on recently-confirmed Deadpool 3, have been tapped for writing the spinoff.

There are rumours and speculations that Johnny Depp wants role in the film to rebuild his reputation among his fans who want their favourite star to keep them mesmerising with his acting skills.

